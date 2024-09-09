REGINA
    • Temperature records fall as September heat keeps summer alive in Sask.

    Numerous high temperature records fell across Saskatchewan on Sunday as a late summer heat wave lingers in the province.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), 14 areas broke records yesterday dating as far back as 1981.

    The following regions saw records fall yesterday, according to ECCC:

    BROADVIEW AREA (Broadview)

    Tied record of 32.3 set in 2003

    Records in this area have been kept since 1938

    ELBOW AREA (Elbow CS)

    New record of 34.8

    Old record of 34.5 set in 1981

    Records in this area have been kept since 1955

    INDIAN HEAD AREA (Indian Head CDA)

    New record of 34.0

    Old record of 32.6 set in 2003

    Records in this area have been kept since 1883

    LAST MOUNTAIN LAKE (SANCTUARY) AREA (Last Mountain CS)

    New record of 34.8

    Old record of 33.0 set in 1981

    Records in this area have been kept since 1975

    LUCKY LAKE AREA (Lucky Lake)

    New record of 35.1

    Old record of 33.5 set in 2017

    Records in this area have been kept since 1972

    MAPLE CREEK AREA (Maple Creek)

    New record of 34.5

    Old record of 33.6 set in 2017

    Records in this area have been kept since 1915

    MOOSE JAW AREA (Moose Jaw CS)

    New record of 34.8

    Old record of 34.4 set in 1981

    Records in this area have been kept since 1894

    OUTLOOK AREA (Outlook PFRA)

    New record of 34.4

    Old record of 34.0 set in 1981

    Records in this area have been kept since 1915

    ROCKGLEN AREA (Rockglen (AUT))

    New record of 31.8

    Old record of 31.4 set in 1998

    Records in this area have been kept since 1970

    SWIFT CURRENT AREA (Swift Current CDA)

    New record of 34.1

    Old record of 34.0 set in 1981

    Records in this area have been kept since 1885

    WATROUS AREA (Watrous East)

    New record of 35.1

    Old record of 33.0 set in 1981

    Records in this area have been kept since 1953

    WEYBURN AREA (Weyburn)

    New record of 33.2

    Old record of 33.0 set in 1982

    Records in this area have been kept since 1953

    WYNYARD AREA (Wynyard (AUT))

    New record of 32.0

    Old record of 31.4 set in 1981

    Records in this area have been kept since 1964

    YORKTON AREA (Yorkton)

    New record of 33.3

    Old record of 32.7 set in 2003

    Records in this area have been kept since 1941

    Regina or Saskatoon did not break records , according to ECCC, where temperatures also climbed to the 30s.

    The heat is expected to continue for much of the province on Monday before temperatures moderate on Tuesday.

