Regina man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2021 killing that saw victim shot 11 times

A 34-year-old man was given a 10 year prison sentence for his role in the death of a 29-year-old man who was shot 11 times outside an east Regina apartment building in 2021.

Thirty-four-year-old Abdimalik Mohamed was sentenced in a Regina courtroom on Monday morning.

The victim, 29-year-old, Ahi S. Ebrotie, was shot 11 times outside an apartment building on the 2100 block of Heseltine Road on Nov. 14, 2021.

Mohamed, who was found guilty of manslaughter in May, previously had a minor criminal history, all pertaining to drug possession charges and was in violation of his curfew at the time of Ebrotie's death.

While reading the sentence, Justice Beverly Klatt made note of his criminal history.

"Mr. Mohamed comes to court with the love and support of his family. While his ability to lead, largely a crime free life can be viewed to his credit, it does cut both ways. While he has a relatively minor criminal record between convictions the convictions tell me he is more involved with drugs than he's willing to admit. Even Mr. Ebrotie's death has not curbed his involvement in this regard,” Klatt said.

Klatt went on to outline additional information regarding the evening. Noting that both the gun used to kill Ebrotie, and the co-accused, Ismail Ahmed Hassen, are still at large.

"Mr. Ebrotie was ambushed in an isolated area outside of the apartment building. The point of luring him to this isolated area from the main entrance of the building was to ensure, in my view, that an assault could be carried out without the perpetrators being caught,” Klatt said.

The crown was advocating for a 13 year sentence and prosecution was seeking six to eight years. Following the sentencing, crown prosecutor, Adam Breker expressed that he was satisfied with the outcome.

"I think it's an important step in a case that's taken a long time to make its way through the courts,” Breker said. “We're satisfied that the judge, in a very detailed way, considered all the factors and imposed a significant sentence for Mr. Mohamed here."

The defence declined to comment following the sentencing.