Regina Pats' Whitehead speaks to media for first time since announcing historic NCAA commitment

Regina Pats’ forward Braxton Whitehead has become the first major junior hockey player to verbally commit to playing in the Division 1 NCAA ranks after his Western Hockey League career ends.

“Somebody like me who grew up in the USA, I was always very involved going to watch the University of Alaska or the Nanooks play in Fairbanks. It was always a dream of mine to play in the NCAA,” Whitehead told media on Monday. “Growing up in Alaska, I was always playing tournaments in Vancouver in youth so I also had the dream to play here in the WHL. So trying to make both of those dreams come true.”

Whitehead announced on X last week that he has received verbal commitment from Arizona State beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Currently any player who suits up in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) is ineligible to play NCAA once their junior career is over. The three leagues make up the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

But back in February rumours began to swirl that CHL players would be eligible to play in the NCAA in the next couple of years. Whitehead and Pats’ General Manager, Alan Millar, are both confident he will be able to play for ASU next year based on conversations with the school.

“We had a call with the coaching staff at Arizona State University and they essentially told us that in their mind and the reason they were willing to further discussions with Braxton was that they felt there was a 95 per cent chance CHL players will have the ability to play in the NCAA in the 25-26 season,” Millar explained.

“I’m just beyond excited right now. Things are looking like they’re going to go in my favour so I’m just holding on to that,” said Whitehead.

In the United States, major junior hockey is considered professional because there are many players who have signed with NHL teams participating in games. Players are also under contract that pays them a small sum of money.

This has barred players from playing in the college ranks for years following careers in North American major junior leagues.

However, that rule has recently faced challenges including a class action lawsuit against the NCAA and 10 universities earlier in the summer claiming the current rules violate antitrust laws.

If the suit is successful it would see players from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL afforded the opportunity to play in the NCAA.

“I think there’s a lot of interest from the CHL and people want to know how I did it, and I’ve been completely honest with everybody. I reached out to the schools, and Arizona State was always my number one choice. So I’m very happy and excited to have a future with them,” Whitehead shared.

Presently Whitehead will be entering his fifth and final season with the Pats where the 20-year-old is expected to be a veteran leader that helps guide the ship in the right direction for a team still in rebuild mode.

Last year the Alaska product recorded 17 goals and 35 assists despite only playing in 52 games due to injury. Both of those numbers were career highs.

Arizona State's hockey account reposted Whithead's post in a show of support.

Millar also supported the thought of this being a trend in the future for more major junior players.

“I think there’s good things about it. One of them is the opportunities that are going to present themselves for players that graduate from the CHL,” Millar said.

“Hopefully, everybody can work together in the best interest of what I think could be an incredible development model for players from 16-23 years old.”

They Pats will open the regular season Sept. 20 in Prince Albert.

--With files from Drew Postey.