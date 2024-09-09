REGINA
Regina

    • Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with vehicle: Regina police

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street Sunday morning.

    Regina police said officers were called to the corner of Truesdale Drive and Quance Street shortly before 10:30 a.m.

    “Information indicated a pedestrian was struck by a car while they were crossing the street. EMS attended and transported the individual to hospital,” Regina police said in a message to CTV News.

    Police later added that the individual's injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

    Regina police did not confirm if any charges have been laid.  

