Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by Social Services a living hell
A Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by the Ministry of Social Services was a living hell.
The woman and her daughter were sent to a motel that she claims was infested with bed bugs. She believes Social Services clients deserve better.
Phionna Cleland was covered in bites after she said she was attacked by bed bugs at a Regina motel. It happened earlier this week at a Regina motel booked by Social Services as emergency shelter overflow.
“When we walked in there and opened up the bed, of the sheets, there was an insulin syringe not used for insulin, used for other purposes in the bed,” she explained.
She said things only got worse.
“Upon being in the bed for approximately two hours, I started scratching all over my body, got up, turned the light on, I was covered in bites,” she said.
Cleland said she sought treatment at the Urgent Care centre for bites that covered her body. She has complained to Social Services and has contacted health inspectors.
“This is not a place for any human being to be staying and if the government is sending families there of which I saw several, children, babies are at this place,” she said.
The Ministry of Social Services responded in a written statement.
“If a client has a health or safety concern regarding the room we have secured, we will secure alternate accommodations as we work with the hotel to address those concerns,” the statement read.
The motel did not have a manager on duty to comment. Cleland has since found accommodation in a women’s shelter.
