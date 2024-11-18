REGINA
Regina

    • Regina man charged for allegedly uttering threats, using imitation firearm

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    A Regina man is facing several charges following an incident over the weekend involving threats and an imitation firearm.

    On Sunday, around 12:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Durham Drive after a weapons offence was reported, Regina police said in a news release.

    Information provided to police was that a victim had been threatened with a gun following a verbal argument.

    According to Regina police, officers attended the scene and spoke with the victim, who provided a statement. A short while later, police located the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

    As a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old Regina man was charged with uttering threats, using an imitation firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition and failing to comply.

    The accused made his first court appearance on Monday.

