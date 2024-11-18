Regina man charged for allegedly uttering threats, using imitation firearm

A Regina man is facing several charges following an incident over the weekend involving threats and an imitation firearm.

On Sunday, around 12:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Durham Drive after a weapons offence was reported, Regina police said in a news release.

Information provided to police was that a victim had been threatened with a gun following a verbal argument.

According to Regina police, officers attended the scene and spoke with the victim, who provided a statement. A short while later, police located the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old Regina man was charged with uttering threats, using an imitation firearm, possession of a firearm or ammunition and failing to comply.

The accused made his first court appearance on Monday.