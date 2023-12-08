REGINA
Regina

    Regina man charged with murder, attempted murder following unrelated stabbing assaults: police

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    A 38-year-old Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for his alleged involvement in three unrelated incidents in October that left a woman dead, Regina police said.

    A Regina police news release says that 38-year-old Gregory David Keepness was arrested on Thursday.

    On Oct. 8 police were called to a home on the 2000 block of Ottawa Street where they discovered a 36-year-old woman dead on the scene, police identified her as Jessica Anne Matechuck.

    Police said Keepness was also deemed to be responsible for an unrelated stabbing assault of a woman on Oct. 8 on the 2100 block of Broder Street and then an unrelated robbery on Oct. 18 where a man was also stabbed.

    Keepness, who also faces a robbery charged is expected to appear in court Friday morning, Regina police said.

