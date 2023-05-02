Regina man charged with murder in woman's death

A 31-year-woman has died in Punnichy, Sask. and a 28-year-old Regina man is charged in her death.

On April 22, officers responded to a report of an injured woman at a home in Punnichy, according to an RCMP news release sent on Tuesday.

Kihaw Fox from Piapot First Nation, was declared dead by STARS at the scene, RCMP said.

Shortly after her death, Punnichy RCMP arrested a man on George Gordon First Nation.

No additional public safely risk was identified, RCMP said.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Ethan Sunshine with second-degree murder and criminal negligence causing death.

Sunshine also faces four gun charges.

He appeared in provincial court on April 25 in Punnichy, RCMP said.