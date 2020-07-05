Advertisement
Regina man charged with robbery, firearms and break and enter offences
CTV News Regina
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 2:31PM CST
REGINA -- Regina police have charged a man with various offences after he allegedly robbed a business in the city’s east end.
The police said Saturday in a news release that the man was arrested and charged after allegedly robbing a business at the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive. The robbery took place on Wednesday.
The man had a firearm when he was arrested, police said. He will also be charged in relation to a break and enter that occurred in the 3400 block of Quance Street on June 30.
The man has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession of firearm contrary to order.
- Two counts of possession of ammunition contrary to order.
- Careless use of firearm.
- Carry a concealed weapon.
- Possession of firearm.
- Break, enter and commit theft.
- Robbery.
- Theft under $5000.
- Breach of probation.