REGINA -- Regina police have charged a man with various offences after he allegedly robbed a business in the city’s east end.

The police said Saturday in a news release that the man was arrested and charged after allegedly robbing a business at the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive. The robbery took place on Wednesday.

Police searching for suspects after robery

The man had a firearm when he was arrested, police said. He will also be charged in relation to a break and enter that occurred in the 3400 block of Quance Street on June 30.

The man has been charged with: