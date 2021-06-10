REGINA -- A 29-year-old Regina man is facing multiple child pornography charges after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Police arrested Aaron Slippery at a home in Regina Thursday. He is facing charges in relation to an investigation where child pornography was accessed through a popular social media app, according to a press release. Several electronic devices were also seized.

Slippery is charged with possession of child pornography, accessing and making child pornography available and breach of undertaking.