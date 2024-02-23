REGINA
Regina

    • Regina man wins $250,000 in Lotto Max draw

    A Regina man who won $250,000 in a Lotto Max draw said he and his wife have been dreaming of a lottery win for years.

    Darryl Kuntz won his prize on the Feb. 2 draw.

    “I had to run and get my wife to tell her while she was tucking in our son,” he said in a Sask Lotteries news release. “She didn’t believe it at first.”

    Kuntz said he and his wife already have some plans for the money.

    “A big chunk will go to our kids’ education. The majority will go toward our house and maybe a big family vacation,” he said.

    He bought his winning Lotto Max and Extra ticket for $6 at the Lotteries Kiosk in the Cornwall Centre Mall in Regina. He won by matching all seven digits: 5877239.

