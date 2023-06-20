Regina mayor claims substance use disorder a main issue, after tent encampment appears at city hall

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters claims a tent city that has formed in front of city hall is more about substance use disorder, not housing availability.

Masters, who declined to comment on the camp on Monday, said that a tent is never the answer to addressing homelessness.

“We have I think as of yesterday [Monday], 35 spaces and shelters available, we have housing available,” she said.

“I think the really significant issue right now is actual substance use disorder.”

Masters said available shelters and housing have rules attached to them in regards to substance use and intoxication levels that may keep people in need away.

“We can understand that addiction is an incredibly strong thing, so there has been a decline in service from social services,” Masters said. “So I think we’re going to continue to collaborate with the province and with fire and police to determine how we can move folks along into a situation which is better than a tent encampment.”

The encampment has been operating in front of city hall since last Thursday after a group of people participating in a community barbecue at Pepsi Park were told they had to leave by 11 p.m.

Volunteers have been on site since last Friday providing food and tents. Local restaurants have also provided some meals for those living in the camp.

“We’re just here responding to their needs. When they ask for food, we put out a call for food. If they ask for a blanket, we see if we have a blanket which we usually don’t even have so we’re just filling in the little gaps where we can,” said Payton Byrne, a volunteer.

Police have been checking on the situation but have not taken action. Police Chief Evan Bray expressed frustration on CJME's Greg Morgan Morning Show.

"My problem is, my frustration is that it’s often activists that are in my view exploiting people that are homeless that are trying to use this as a grandstand to make some sort of a political point. I mean, why else are they in front of city hall?”

Volunteers disagree.

“This problem is just getting worse and worse. We’re not trying to exploit anyone. We’re trying to uplift and keep our neighbours safe so it’s a shame that the Chief of Police has that kind of attitude towards our efforts to try to uplift and support our neighbours,” said Tiro Mthembu, a business owner in ther heritage neighbourhood.

Some believe the gathering is sending a message.

"To open the city's eyes and also the provincial government," said Ken Unwin, a supporter.

"We're hungry," said Delia Bear, a participant. "We have to come here and we’re protesting. The mayor didn’t want to come out and talk to us. Why, because we’re homeless we have to live like that?”

Masters said the 35 spaces currently available in Regina for those experiencing homelessness comes straight from social services.

The city was uncertain whether it has the authority to compel the people to leave. The police chief believes it does.

But for now, no one appears prepared to clear the site without presenting a viable housing plan.