Regina Mayor, woman from Texas, meets Regina's mayor after online mix-up

An online mix-up led to a Texas woman named Regina Mayor coming to the Queen City to meet Regina’s mayor in person on Tuesday.

In January 2022, Regina Mayor was mistaken for Regina Mayor Sandra Masters on Twitter.

Mayor sent out another tweet to try and clear the air which caught the eye of Sandra Masters who extended an invite to Mayor to come visit Regina.

That offer was taken up on Tuesday.

Hey Regina SK peeps!!! Regina Mayor is going to Regina to see the Regina Mayor! Who is the REAL Regina Mayor?!? Stay tuned!! #iloveregina #Regina — Regina Mayor (@Regina_Mayor) June 25, 2023

“She was in Toronto for a meeting and she felt that since she was in Canada why not just hop over to Regina?” Masters said.

Mayor said she was unaware of the connection between the two until it was pointed out to her by a university professor during a class.

Masters, on the other hand, said the City of Regina learned about the mix-up after hearing that Mayor was receiving messages intended for her and the City of Regina.

“I promise you when my parents named me Regina Mayor they had no idea there was a place in Canada that I could be considered the mayor of one day,” Mayor said. “So we are milking these 15 minutes of fame for all they’re worth so I’m just happy to be here today.

Mayor lives in Houston Texas and is currently the global head of energy for KPMG, according to her Twitter account.

During her time in Regina, Mayor planned to visit the Royal Saskatchewan Museum and RCMP Depot before taking a walk around Wascana Park.

I am not the Mayor. This is my name. — Regina Mayor (@Regina_Mayor) February 1, 2022

-- With files from Hallee Mandryk.