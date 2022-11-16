Regina Michaels store expected to be closed through holiday season following fire

The Michaels store in east Regina will be closed through the holiday season and into 2023 following a fire earlier this week.

A Michaels spokesperson confirmed there was a fire at the Regina location that is currently being investigated, in a written statement Wednesday.

The store is expected to be closed through February, as damage is cleaned up and repaired.

“Thankfully and most importantly, all Team Members and customers present at the time of the fire are safe and accounted for,” the statement reads.

The company said it is working to support team members through the holiday season and throughout the store’s temporary closure.