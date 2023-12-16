Regina organization seeks funding for warming spot before cold weather sets in

Plans are being made for an overnight warming shelter near downtown Regina. There are spots for the homeless to keep warm during the day but nothing in the neighbourhood at night. Carmichael Outreach is willing to keep its door open overnight but needs funding.

“A lot of people just walk around all night to stay warm and other people couch surf and other peoples find places to stay that maybe aren’t safe and other people just freeze,” said Sarah Kozusko, a pharmacist at Queen City Wellness Pharmacy.

Carmichael Outreach provides free meals and services nearby. It would be willing to stay open overnight if funding becomes available.

“People are [having] to go to places like inside the banks, ATM machines, they’re having to go between apartment buildings just to warm up for a few minutes or a few hours,” said Chrysta Garner with Carmichael Outreach.

Last winter, the city funded a warming bus that cruised the downtown overnight. A group called the Warm Welcome Coalition has formed to find an indoor solution.

“Churches particularly would be looking to them for providing food and beverages for an overnight and if we get 30 churches, it’s just one night a month that they could contribute and so that’s what we’re working toward, churches, faith communities. We hope this can be an interfaith effort,” said Russell Mitchell Walker, a minister at Eastside United Church.

The goal is to have an overnight warming spot in the Heritage neighbourhood before the cold weather sets in. Carmichael Outreach says it could fill the need immediately if the funding comes through.