Sun and clouds continue into weekend in Regina

    After a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, those conditions will continue into the weekend in Regina.

    Friday saw a cool overnight low at 3 C but Saturday will see an expected high of 17 C in the Queen City with mainly sunny conditions.

    Sunday will also see an expected high of 17 C but with a chance of scattered showers.

    The rain on Sunday will stick to the morning hours then the system will start to clear up with some sunshine.

    Heading into next week, temperatures will start to climb in Regina, with an expected high of 28 C on Wednesday.

