REGINA -- The Saskatchewan RCMP reported a Regina woman and the man who they suspected of abducting her have been located safe.

Stephanie Bruch, 30, and Kelly Baht, 29, were located walking on Highway #35, south of Bankend shortly after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Bruch allegedly sent a concerning message to a friend who reported it to the Regina Police Service

RCMP said an update may be provided later.