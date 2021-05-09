Advertisement
Regina pair located safe, walking on highway: RCMP
Published Sunday, May 9, 2021 5:52PM CST Last Updated Monday, May 10, 2021 10:36AM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan RCMP reported a Regina woman and the man who they suspected of abducting her have been located safe.
Stephanie Bruch, 30, and Kelly Baht, 29, were located walking on Highway #35, south of Bankend shortly after 9 a.m. Monday morning.
Bruch allegedly sent a concerning message to a friend who reported it to the Regina Police Service
RCMP said an update may be provided later.
