Regina Pat Ryker Evans moves on to Seattle

After four years with the Regina Pats, Ryker Evans is moving from the WHL to the AHL. (Courtesy: Regina Pats) After four years with the Regina Pats, Ryker Evans is moving from the WHL to the AHL. (Courtesy: Regina Pats)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener