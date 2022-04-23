Regina Pat Ryker Evans moves on to Seattle

The 20-year-old defenceman with the Pats was drafted by the Kraken in the second round of the NHL Entry Draft.

The move comes after a four season stint with the Regina Pats, Evan’s accumulated 25 goals and 106 assists over 195 games.

He is now slated to join the Kraken’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, for the AHL’s Calder Cup Playoffs.

"It will be really fun to practice with the team and hopefully to get some game action," Evans said in a news release.

"The AHL is obviously faster and everybody knows their job. It's simpler in that teammates are in the right place at the right time."

Evans, who is originally from Calgary, leaves the Pats with an impressive WHL career. He took home his third straight Charles Johnston Memorial Trophy for the Pats Top Defenceman this season.

In fact, Evans ranks among the best Pats defenceman this century. He ranks 13th in franchise history for assists among defencemen and 19th in points (131).

Going forward, Evans is excited to move forward in a direction that will hopefully lead him to the NHL.

"My goal has always been to play in the NHL," he said. "It [has been] imprinted into my mind for the longest time. There was no way anyone was going to talk me out of it."