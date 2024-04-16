Regina Pats' captain, twin brothers crack NHL Central Scouting's final rankings

Three members of the 2023-24 Regina Pats have been listed on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings heading into the NHL Entry Draft in June.

Captain Tanner Howe is ranked 41st among North American skaters, while twin brothers Jaxsin and Corbin Vaughan are ranked 150th and 155th respectively.

Howe led the Pats in all scoring categories with 28 goals, 49 assists and 77 points in 68 games.

Jaxsin Vaughan improved from two goals and three assists in 51 games in 2022-23 to 15 goals and 10 assists in 59 games in 2023-24.

Corbin Vaughan was limited to 33 games in 2023-24 due to injury but tallied eight points in 33 games.

Both Howe and the Vaughan twins were also listed in mid season rankings and early season rankings.

Some other Sask. connections

Saskatoon born Berkly Catton, who plays for the Spokane Chiefs, is ranked 8th among North American skaters while Prince Albert Raiders forward Ryder Ritchie is ranked 19th .

Porcupine Plane, Sask. product Tarin Smith, who plays for the Everett Silvertips, is ranked 38th among North American skaters.

Saskatoon Blades goaltender Evan Gardner is ranked 7th among North American goalies and Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Jackson Unger is ranked 27th.

Debden, Sask. product Chase Wutzke who plays for the Red Deer Rebels is ranked 9th among North American goaltenders.

Vancouver’s Macklin Celebrini remains the favorite to be picked first overall. Connor Bedard, who also hails from the Vancouver area was last year’s first over all pick.

The 2024 NHL Draft’s first round is scheduled for June 28 at Sphere in Las Vegas, rounds two through seven will be June 29.

The NHL’s Draft Lottery to determine picking order will be determined at a later date before the draft.

Full lists can be read here.