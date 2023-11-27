REGINA
    • Regina Pats get goalie from Prince George for pick

    The Regina Pats have acquired 2006 born goaltender Madden Mulawka from the Prince George Cougars for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.

    The move comes days after the team placed 20-year-old goaltender Drew Sim on waivers, Sim had been sidelined for the entire season recovering from an off-season surgery.

    Mulawka played for Team Canada white at the 2022 U17 World Hockey Challenge and is currently playing for the U18 “AAA” Edmonton Jr. Oilers.

    The Edmonton product played three games for the Cougars last season where he earned his first career Western Hockey League win against Tri-City on Sept. 23, 2022 allowing one goal on 24 shots.

    The Pats will play their first home game since Nov. 15 on Saturday when they host the Swift Current Broncos for the annual teddy bear toss game.

