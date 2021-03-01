REGINA -- The Regina police have arrested a man who was the subject of a public disclosure earlier this month.

According to police, Jacob Boerma, 29, was arrested on Saturday after a report of an assault in the 600 block of Athol St.

Officers found a 24-year-old man who said he had been pushed and punched. Police determined Boerma was the aggressor and arrested him.

Boerma is charged with assault and three breaches of probation. He mad his first court appearance on Monday morning.

On Feb. 4, police issued a public disclosure about Boerma. The advisory said he was living in North Central and was at a high risk to reoffend sexually.