Regina police ask for help finding 3 children believed to be with non-custodial parent

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help in locating three missing young children, including an infant, who are believed to be with their mother who does not have custody of them.

RPS say the mother is unable to provide the children adequate care and there is concern for their welfare.

Emma Fayant, 8, is described as weighing about 70 pounds with medium-length brown hair with a medium complexion.

Jackson Fayant, 7, is described as weighing about 60 pounds, with short dark-blonde hair, and a fair complexion.

A 9-month-old boy, Furious Bellegarde, is described only as having a heavier build.

The mother, 30-year-old Chelsea Schick-Fayant, is described as being five feet, six inches tall with medium-length light brown hair and a medium build. Police say she is missing her front teeth and has a tattoo of flowers and a heart on her chest.

Police say there are no photos at this time but they believe the mother and the children were last seen in the 1000 block of Princess St.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or call Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)