REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a nine-year-old boy who did not return home from school on Tuesday afternoon.

Luke Alexander Taypayosatum is described as Indigenous, about 4’11” tall and 110 pound. He has straight brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on his right eyebrow.

According to police, Taypayosatum was last seen wearing grey ski pants, a black winter jacket, a black and red toque, a grey neck warmer, black mitts and black winter boots. He is also wearing a blue and grey t-shirt and a Quicksilver sweater, and is carrying a black Swiss Army backpack.

The nine-year-old was last seen by staff at approximately 3:40 p.m. today at his school in the 300 block of Scarth Street.

Police said it is very unusual for this child to be missing; his family and police are concerned for his safety and well-being, especially in the cold.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Taypayosatum or sees a child matching his description is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).