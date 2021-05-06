REGINA -- The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for help identifying maskless protesters who made their way through the Cornwall Centre during a so-called freedom rally nearly two weeks ago.

RPS says it handed out five additional tickets for disobeying the public health order during the “freedom rally” on April 24, bringing the ticket total to 16 for the event. Police say there are more tickets that have yet to be served.

Police are now looking to identify people who were part of a group moving through the Cornwall Centre without masks on April 24. Regina police have set up a webpage were people can view footage of maskless individuals and leave a confidential tip if they recognize anyone. People can also call Crime Stoppers and leave a tip at 1-800-222-8477.