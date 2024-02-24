Regina police investigating after teen boy shot

Regina police are investigating after a teen boy was shot on Friday.

Officers were dispatched around 5:18 p.m. for a report of a boy who said he had been shot. Police learned that he had a gunshot wound that occurred in the area of the 1300 block of Robinson Street, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or crime stoppers.