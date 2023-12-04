REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police investigating weekend death in Heritage neighbourhood

    The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

    In a media release sent late Sunday night, Regina police said officers were dispatched to the area of 15th Avenue and Wallace Street around 2:47 p.m.

    According to police, officers found the woman dead on scene.

    No further details were provided.

    The Saskatchewan Coroners Office, in collaboration with Regina police are now investigating.

    Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News