Regina police investigating weekend death in Heritage neighbourhood

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

In a media release sent late Sunday night, Regina police said officers were dispatched to the area of 15th Avenue and Wallace Street around 2:47 p.m.

According to police, officers found the woman dead on scene.

No further details were provided.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Office, in collaboration with Regina police are now investigating.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).