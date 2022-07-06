Regina police investigation leads to sexual assault charge

A Regina man is facing a sexual assault charge following an alleged incident on June 25.

The assault was alleged to have occurred near 11th Avenue and Scarth Street.

According to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS), a 54-year-old man approached a woman, put his arm around her, and began to touch her inappropriately.

Investigation by RPS led to an arrest of the suspect on Monday.

The suspect was charged with sexual assault and will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Aug. 23.