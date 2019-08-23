A constable with the Regina Police Service has been charged with impaired driving following a hit and run.

The collision occurred on Wednesday evening at around 10 p.m. near Lewvan Drive and Harbour Landing Drive. Two vehicles were involved, no one was injured and the member was not on duty at the time.

Scott Shane Ash, 35, a constable of nine years, is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, exceed 0.08 and failure to stop after accident.

Acting Chief Dean Rae said Ash was impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash and that he was arrested less than half an hour after the crash.

"We expect all our members to be professional, to uphold the law," Rae said. "It's concerning to us as a service."

Ash was driving a truck at the time of the crash and collided with a smaller vehicle. No one was injured in the crash, but the smaller vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Ash was the recipient of a Regina Police Service Award in 2013 for “exceptional investigative work in solving a serious hit and run”.

According to RPS, he’s been placed on administrative leave, and an internal investigation is underway.

Rae said Ash will continue to receive pay while on administrative leave, and he won't be working for the foreseeable future.

Ash is scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m.