Regina Police place time capsule inside wall of new headquarters
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has placed a time capsule inside the walls of its new headquarters.
The time capsule, a black Pelican cargo case, will offer a “snap shot” of what policing is like in 2022, according to RPS Chief Evan Bray.
“Whether it’s 50 or 100 or 200 years from now, it will be interesting for them to open it up and reflect back on some of the challenges we had,” Bray said.
The Regina Police Service time capsule contains a number of documents including the Criminal Code, a letter from the chief, and the TRC’s 94 Calls to Action. (Allison Bamford/CTV News)
The time capsule contains a current RPS uniform, equipment, reports and programs from various police units, a Narcan kit, COVID-19 tests and a letter from Chief Bray.
However, Regina mayor Sandra Masters said the most “significant” item in the capsule might be the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action.
“It would be wonderful if 100 years from now (the Calls to Action are) just a part of history, because we’ve gotten to the point that there is equity in society and we’re walking a path together,” Masters said.
There is no exact date set to open the time capsule, but the idea is for it to stay closed until the building is demolished.
“The intention would be the longer it could be the better,” Masters said.
“Hopefully that’s past 50 years because we like to build things that last a little bit longer than that.”
The time capsule will be sealed behind the walls of the newly renovated Regina Police Service headquarters. (Allison Bamford/CTV News)
HQ CONSTRUCTION UPDATE
The original RPS headquarters was built in the 1970s, according to Bray, which served a population of roughly 100,000 less people than it does now.
The renovations will link the existing HQ to the new RPS HQ West building, which used to be the old STC building. The project will also construct the Municipal Justice Building (MJB) on the corner of 11th Avenue and Halifax Street.
The MJB will house the Heritage Community Association and offer programming for sports, recreation and culture.
“We were leasing numerous properties throughout the city so that our investigative and other police service units were operating off-site,” Bray said.
“Having everybody working under one roof again is definitely going to be welcome.”
Once the renovations are complete, RPS headquarters will span from 1717 Osler St. to 1717 Saskatchewan Dr.
Construction on the MJB is expected to be complete by the end of the year and the building should be operational by the first quarter of 2023.
All renovations are expected to be complete within the first few months of the new year.
