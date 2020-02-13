REGINA -- Regina police provided some additional information about what happened on the day three-year-old Zoey Hancock died.

On March 20, 2018 Zoey Hancock died following an incident at the home daycare she attended.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged 33-year-old Ashley Longworth. She was the provider of the unlicensed home daycare.

RPS says that on the morning of March 20, Zoey was dropped off at the daycare by her mother. She had been attending this daycare for four months.

At 9:45 a.m., police were called to the daycare in the 100 block of Montreal St. N. Zoey was unconscious and in “dire medical condition” according to RPS. At the time, Longworth was taking care of five children.

Zoey was pronounced dead at hospital at 12:17 p.m.

Six minutes later, Regina police were called to the hospital, and the investigation began.

The allegation against Longworth is that she committed an unlawful act that resulted in Zoey’s death.