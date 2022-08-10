Regina police pursue stolen truck, man arrested

A Regina man is facing several criminal and drug charges after attempting to evade police early Wednesday morning.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) reported that just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, several of its officers discovered a stolen Dodge Ram in the area of Princess St. and Dewdney Ave.

The officers confirmed the truck was stolen by requesting a license plate check.

When RPS attempted to pull the vehicle over on the 3900 block of Dewdney Ave., the driver began to evade police.

The stolen truck was seen by other RPS units and allegedly disobeyed several red lights. Eventually, officers deployed a spike belt.

However, the truck continued to drive on flat tires until it came to a stop on the 1100 block of Aberdeen St.

The driver attempted to flee police on foot but he was caught by a police service dog with the Regina Police Canine Unit.

A search of the driver led to officers discovering fentanyl, methamphetamine, an airsoft gun as well as currency and paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking.

A 36-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Wednesday.