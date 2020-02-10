REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is warning the public after a number of drug overdoses were reported over the weekend.

According to RPS, officers were called to 14 drug overdoses between 12:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. In addition, EMS was called to a number of potential overdoses too.

No fatalities have been reported, and officers administered Naloxone to three people who were overdosing.

“Remember that purchasing drugs from a dealer and not the pharmacy can result in unknown quality control, unknown additives to the purchase, and more dangerous risks,” RPS said in a news release.

Signs of overdose include:

Difficulty walking/talking/staying awake

Blue lips or nails

Very small pupils

Cold and clammy skin

Dizziness and confusion

Extreme drowsiness

Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

Slow, weak or no breathing

Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police.