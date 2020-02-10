REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is warning the public after a number of drug overdoses were reported over the weekend.

According to RPS, officers were called to 14 drug overdoses between 12:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. In addition, EMS was called to a number of potential overdoses too.

No fatalities have been reported, and officers administered Naloxone to three people who were overdosing.

“Remember that purchasing drugs from a dealer and not the pharmacy can result in unknown quality control, unknown additives to the purchase, and more dangerous risks,” RPS said in a news release.

Signs of overdose include:

  • Difficulty walking/talking/staying awake
  • Blue lips or nails
  • Very small pupils
  • Cold and clammy skin
  • Dizziness and confusion
  • Extreme drowsiness
  • Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds
  • Slow, weak or no breathing
  • Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police.