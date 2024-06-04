REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police seize drugs estimated to be worth more than $1 million

    Fentanyl and other drugs were seized by Regina police on May 30. (Photo courtesy: Regina Police Service) Fentanyl and other drugs were seized by Regina police on May 30. (Photo courtesy: Regina Police Service)
    Share

    Fentanyl and other drugs seized in a recent drug trafficking investigation by Regina police is believed have a street value of over $1 million.

    The Regina Drug Unit and the Regina Police Service Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team conducted enforcement on suspects trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl on May 30, according to a release by the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Fentanyl and other drugs were seized by Regina police on May 30. (Photo courtesy: Regina Police Service) Two suspects were arrested on the 100 block of Froom Crescent, were four kilograms of fentanyl, 2.25 kilograms of cocaine, 6.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, and over $29,000 in cash was found.

    Another search was executed on the 500 block of University Park Drive. Police discovered half a kilogram of fentanyl, 99.72 grams of cocaine, half a kilogram of methamphetamine, and over $5,000 in cash.

    Drugs and cash were seized by Regina police on May 30. (Photo courtesy: Regina Police Service) A 23-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 19-year-old  are jointly charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, as well as possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    The accused all made their first appearance in Provincial Court on May 31.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News