Regina police seize drugs estimated to be worth more than $1 million

Fentanyl and other drugs seized in a recent drug trafficking investigation by Regina police is believed have a street value of over $1 million.

The Regina Drug Unit and the Regina Police Service Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team conducted enforcement on suspects trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl on May 30, according to a release by the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Fentanyl and other drugs were seized by Regina police on May 30. (Photo courtesy: Regina Police Service) Two suspects were arrested on the 100 block of Froom Crescent, were four kilograms of fentanyl, 2.25 kilograms of cocaine, 6.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, and over $29,000 in cash was found.

Another search was executed on the 500 block of University Park Drive. Police discovered half a kilogram of fentanyl, 99.72 grams of cocaine, half a kilogram of methamphetamine, and over $5,000 in cash.

Drugs and cash were seized by Regina police on May 30. (Photo courtesy: Regina Police Service) A 23-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 19-year-old are jointly charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, as well as possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused all made their first appearance in Provincial Court on May 31.