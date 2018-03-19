

Brittany Rosen, CTV Regina





According to a survey released by the Regina Police Service, the public is relatively satisfied with their performance.

The survey, conducted last year, looks at community perceptions of police services in the city.

The survey, called “Community Perceptions of the Regina Police Survey, 2017,” was conducted last year between September and October.

There were 462 participants who were interviewed. They were asked about a few topics, including police visibility and presence, perceptions of responsiveness and public information and social media.

A few key findings of the survey included:

• 79 per cent of respondents who ranked the overall quality of service provided by RPS as very good to excellent

• Over 80 per cent agreed that the RPS was an organization with integrity and honesty

• Nearly 25 per cent of respondents felt RPS wasn’t sensitive to their ethnic group: specifically referring to Indigenous people.

Chief Evan Bray said the RPS plans to tackle this issue with more reconciliation training.

“We're going through it right now, it started in January and we'll go until May. We're going through some reconciliation training for our members,” he said.

