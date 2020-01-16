REGINA -- Regina Public Schools and the Regina Catholic School Division has cancelled all school buses on Thursday as an extreme cold warning continues to cover Saskatchewan.

The cancellations cover all yellow school buses, cabs and paratransit buses.

All student transportation cancelled due to extreme windchill of -45C. This includes buses, vans, taxis & other vehicles used to get students to & from school. All schools are open. Please report any absences to the school. pic.twitter.com/nLIYHVOsO1 — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) January 16, 2020

Attention parents: all transportation is cancelled for RCSD for today, January 16, 2020. Yellow school buses, cabs and paratransit are cancelled for the whole day. Schools are still open though, so please call to let us know if you’d child(ren) won’t make it to school! pic.twitter.com/8sNJH3FAQJ — YQR Catholic Schools (@RCSD_No81) January 16, 2020

All schools remain open despite the transportation cancellations. Parents are asked to report any absences to their children's schools.

Environment Canada says wind chill values will make it feel like -45 C in Regina on Thursday morning.