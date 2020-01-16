Regina Public, Catholic schools cancel all school buses Thursday
Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 7:38AM CST
REGINA -- Regina Public Schools and the Regina Catholic School Division has cancelled all school buses on Thursday as an extreme cold warning continues to cover Saskatchewan.
The cancellations cover all yellow school buses, cabs and paratransit buses.
All schools remain open despite the transportation cancellations. Parents are asked to report any absences to their children's schools.
Environment Canada says wind chill values will make it feel like -45 C in Regina on Thursday morning.