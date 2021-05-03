REGINA -- Regina Public and Catholic School students resumed in-person classes on Monday, after being sent home for remote learning at the end of March.

All Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 8 students will return, and Grade 9 to 12 students will continue alternating days of attendance at the public schools.

Regina Catholic elementary schools will return to Level 2, face to face with masks, and Level 3 in schools with more than 600 people. Catholic high schools will also return to Level 3.

When students were sent home, all were originally scheduled to return to class on April 12.

That date was extended twice.