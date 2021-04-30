REGINA -- Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination booking system will be available to residents 40-years and older, as well as a variety of remaining frontline employees, starting at 8 a.m. Friday.

The province identified remaining frontline workers as teachers and educational staff, correctional staff, border security agents, police officers, firefighters and frontline healthcare workers employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority or private employers, such as dentists, optometrists and chiropractors.

Age eligibility remains at 30 and older in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District.

"Individuals eligible for priority vaccination need to provide proof of employment through a letter from their employer, a paystub no older than March 1, 2021 or a copy of their professional license," the province said.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).