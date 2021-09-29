REGINA -- Regina Public Schools will soon require all teachers and staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.

The school division made the announcement Wednesday – adding that it will apply not just teachers and staff, but to all employees, contractors, volunteers, parents and other visitors to the schools. It will also apply to child care providers, contracted transportation staff and community groups who use the facilities.

Regina Public Schools said additional details, including implementation date, will be shared in the coming weeks.