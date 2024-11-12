Regina readying to face Laval as underdog yet again in Mitchell Bowl

The University of Regina Rams are used to being the underdog at this point in their season. However, the team is subverting expectations and driving further and further into the post-season for the first time in two decades.

The Rams barely scraped into the playoffs with a last stitch effort in their final game of the regular season.

They then went on to defeat the number one seeded Manitoba Bisons and University of Saskatchewan Huskies to earn a spot in the Mitchell Bowl for the first time since 2002.

They will face the University of Laval who boast a 7-1 record on the year for a chance to compete in the Vanier Cup.

The Lennoxville, Que., Bishop's Gaiters and Laurier Golden Hawks are the other two teams who will face off this weekend for a spot in the national championship game.

“Our season’s a little bit different than the three of theirs. We have two undefeated teams and a one loss Laval team, and we’ve lost five, so just happy to be here,” Ram’s head coach, Mark McConkey said with a smirk.

"We started out 2-0, lost five straight games. Four of them by three points or less. Last game of the year we had to win to get in, then beat the number one team in Canada West, then beat our biggest rival. Ended up taking care of business last weekend. So, I think we’re getting hot at the right time."

McConkey went on to reiterate the team’s confidence.

“We know we can compete with anyone in Canada and the beliefs always been there,” he said.

“Obviously we have Laval one of the top teams in the past two decades. I’ve watched them play on tv way too many times as a player and as a coach. Excited for the opportunity for our guys to go compete against one of the strongest university programs.”

Laval’s program boasts the most Vanier Cup Championships in history with 11.

“It’s another opportunity to prove everybody wrong. We’ve been the underdog in every game. We were favoured in one game against Calgary [this season] and we lost by three [points],” McConkey added.

“I assume we’re not going to be the favourites against Laval as we shouldn’t be but excited to compete against a really well coached team and one of the best teams in USports.

McConkey and his fifth-year defensive back, Jackson Sombach, were the two Rams’ representatives in Tuesday’s USports media availability.

Sombach had a crucial interception in last weekend’s Hardy Cup that helped seal their victory over Saskatoon.

In his final season, he is ecstatic about the outcome so far and the opportunity to play at home at Mosaic Stadium one final time for a shot to become the number one team in Canada.

“I’m obviously excited for the opportunity. I’ve watched Laval the last couple of years on TV and honestly pumped for the opportunity to play them,” he shared.

“I played some of those guys at the U18 Canada Cup back in the day. So, I’m excited to play them again.”

Kickoff is set for 2:00 pm at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16.