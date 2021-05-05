Advertisement
Regina recreation, community centres to reopen May 10
Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 1:34PM CST
REGINA -- Indoor recreation and community centres operated by the City of Regina will reopen to the public on May 10.
These facilities closed on March 28, out of caution during a surge of COVID-19 variant cases in the city.
Activities at these centres will require pre-registration, which will open online or over the phone on Friday at 9 a.m.
“To align with Provincial Health Order requirements, staff and residents are required to follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines,” the City of Regina said in a news release.
Registration can be accessed online or by calling the PlayLine at 306-777-PLAY (7529).
