Regina residents take in warm weather as temperatures broke in Sask. this week

With the arrival of April, temperatures climbed into the teens and twenties in parts of Saskatchewan this week, breaking numerous records on Wednesday.

This had many people enjoying the outdoors on Friday, taking in activities like going for a walk around Wascana.

“I think this is a good gift. I know we had two snow blasts, but that did not last,” one person noted.

“We are having a nice walk today, it was really good weather today. Nice and sunny. We are experiencing summer basically,” another person out enjoying the weather said.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), records were broken in five communities.

“There were a couple that were more notable than others just because they have a longer period of record and that being Maple Creek and Moose Jaw. Both of those places did break records. They snuck over the 20 degree mark,” said Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Maple Creek, that already saw 20 plus degrees in January, a day that was warmer than parts of Florida, broke a 94 year-old record of 20.0 C with a daytime high of 20.1 C.

In Moose Jaw, the mercury climbed to 22.7 C on Wednesday breaking a 32 year old record of 22.1 C.

A 32 year old record also fell in Elbow with the daytime high of 21.4 C surpassing the old record of 20.0 C.

Records also fell in Lucky Lake and Rockglen where day time highs reached 21.3 C and 20.8 C beating records of 17.8 C and 18.6 C set in 1998 and 2021.

March and April can be volatile months, according to Lang in terms of temperatures and perception. However, it’s not unusual to see warm weather so early on in April.

“We tend to see really big temperature swings from really cold temperatures to quite warm temperatures, just because the cold air is still off to the north but the warm air is starting to make its way up,” she said.

Above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue for many parts of Saskatchewan over the weekend and into next week.