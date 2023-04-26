Regina residents will be able to enjoy scooters this summer, city says

City council has approved the use of e-scooters in Regina, effective immediately.

On Wednesday, city council approved amendments to the Traffic Bylaw and the Parks and Open Space Bylaw, allowing e-scooters to travel on bike lanes, park pathways, multi-use pathways and roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or less.

To operate an e-scooter in the city, riders must:

Be 16 years of age or older.

Wear a helmet.

Not exceed a maximum speed of 24 km/h on roadways.

Not exceed a maximum speed of 15 km/h on pathways and other slow speed areas.

The city plans to establish a shared e-scooter program by July. Shared e-scooters will be available to rent through a vendors app once in place.

Information on locations, cost and areas permitted to ride will be available when the program launches in the summer.

More information can be found on the city’s website, or on SGI’s website for provincial guidelines.