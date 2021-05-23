REGINA -- Regina restaurants and bars were able to welcome customers back in time for the May long weekend, and business owners are thankful for the adjustments to restrictions.

Kapil Jaggi said it’s been a welcome change the industry needed.

“We were packed on Friday, we were packed on Saturday our delivery and pickups haven't stopped either.” Jaggi, managing partner of Da India Curry House, said.

More restrictions are also set to relax across the province on May 30 in alignment with Saskatchewan’s Reopening Roadmap.

Gathering restrictions will be eased to a maximum of 10 people for private indoor or outdoor gatherings, 30 people for public indoor gatherings and 150 people for public outdoor gatherings.

Seating limits in restaurants will increase to six per table. Jaggi thinks this will allow more families to enjoy a night out.

“There's a lot of families that have like five or six members in one family. It doesn't feel right to ask them to sit at two different tables six feet apart when they're apart of the same household,” he said.

Tables are currently limited to four people, but Jaggi said customers have been extremely generous.

"I don't have enough word to mention how much support we have received in terms of take out, or deliveries, people are actually giving us a lot of tips sometimes people are giving 150 percent of their order," Jaggi said.

Step Two is set to begin three weeks after 70 per cent of residents over 30 have received their first shot. Currently, 69 per cent of that group have received a shot.

“I think we all are going to come back strong, stronger than ever I would say,” Jaggi said.