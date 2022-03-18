Regina restoration company flooded with calls due to spring-melt damage

Restoration companies in Regina are being flooded with calls as residents are dealing with home damage brought on by the spring melt.

Mike Payne, a project manager with Restorex Disaster Restoration, said typically the company receives six to eight claims a day.

But since temperatures turned in the positive direction, the restoration company is fielding 12 to 20 claims a day with varying degrees of issues.

“We see this every year,” Payne said.

“The last five years have been somewhat minor compared to what we’re seeing this year because we just haven’t had the snow.”

Regina has received about 90 cm of snow this year, according to city officials, which is more than the past few winters.

Payne said homeowners are dealing with two main issues: flooded basements from snow accumulation around the foundation and melting snow that leaks through the roof into the attic.

Payne estimated damage could cost homeowners anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 in repairs. Besides the expense, he said it could be a major headache.

“You might be forced out of your home. You might lose a floor of your home while the repairs are happening,” he said.

“There can be contents damaged, as well.”

Tyler McMurchy, a spokesperson for SGI Canada, said the best-case scenario is to avoid flooding altogether.

“Insurance is there for when people suffer from flooding or sewer backups, seepage however is not covered generally by most insurance policies,” McMurchy said.

“That’s one of the reasons you really want to make sure that snow is away from the foundation of your house.”

McMurchy recommends residents:

Rake remaining snow off your roof.

Check your eavestroughs and gutters for signs of ice dams and/or remove debris that could slow the flow of water.

Shovel snow away from the foundation of your home.

Check the grading in the yard to see that it is sloping away from the foundation, allowing melt water to lead away from your home.

Extend your downspouts away from the home by at least two meters

He also encouraged residents to clear the storm drains in front of their homes, and check their sump pumps and backwater prevention valves.

McMurchy recommended items stored in basements should not sit directly on the floor and to keep valuable, irreplaceable belongings upstairs.

“Damage can be very significant if your basement gets flooded,” McMurchy said.

“Nobody wants to experience the headaches and the expenses of having a basement flooded.”

In the past week, SGI has fielded 21 claims due to water damage province-wide, according to McMurchy, which is up from the 10 claims submitted the week before.

“It’s not a huge number by any stretch and we’re hoping to keep it that way,” he said.