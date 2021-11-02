Regina's COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination, testing clinic moving to old Costco building

REGINA -

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced Monday that Regina’s mass drive-thru vaccination and testing clinic will be relocated to the old Costco building.

The testing clinic will close at its current location at Evraz Place on Friday and reopen Saturday morning at the former Costco location on Victoria Avenue. Entry to the clinic will be located on Star Light Street East.

The last day for the vaccination clinic at Evraz Place is Nov. 11. The vaccine clinic will reopen at the new location on Nov. 15.

A list of walk-in vaccination clinics for Nov. 12 to 14 is available on the SHA website.

The SHA-run clinics are not providing testing services to those who are asymptomatic or require proof of a negative test. Rapid antigen tests or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are available for a fee.

More details to come…