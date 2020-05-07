Regina's Milky Way opens for another season of sweet treats with a side of physical distancing
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 11:11AM CST Last Updated Thursday, May 7, 2020 11:20AM CST
Milky Way opened to the public on May 6, 2020. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- Popular dessert stop Milky Way opened its window to serve Regina residents once again on Wednesday.
The line seemed longer on Wednesday as customers practiced physical distancing, leaving two metres of space between one another in line.
Milky Way staff painted lies on the sidewalk to help customers remain physically distant.
Customers can now also pay with debit instead of cash.