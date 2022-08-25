Regina's Rainbow Cinemas Golden Mile set to close

A beloved discount movie theatre is closing in south Regina.

Rainbow Cinemas Golden Mile will have its final screenings on Sept. 25 according to the Magic Lantern Theatres, the company that owns Rainbow Cinemas.

"The pandemic has changed many things and we will have to wait another decade to understand exactly what it changed," said Magic Lantern President Tom Hutchinson in an email to CTV News. "The lease is up and the social conditions that gave rise to the cinema have ceased to exist."

The theatre opened in April 1998 and offered Regina residents daily matinee and evening shows, at a lower price compared to other theatres. When Rainbow Cinemas came to Regina, its largest competitor was Blockbuster, according to Hutchinson.

"You could see a movie at Rainbow for less than the rental at Blockbuster," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said the growth of online streaming platforms has kept people away from the theatre.

“It’s had a devastating effect. Movies are no longer special, they are just another TV show now," Hutchinson said.

The theatre continues to offer its regular showings in the meantime.