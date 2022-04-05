Regina's Ryan Getzlaf announces retirement from NHL

Ryan Getzlaf, the Regina-born captain of the Anaheim Ducks, announced his retirement from the National Hockey League (NHL) Tuesday.

The NHL veteran said he will retire at the end of the 2022 regular season.

The 36-year-old spent all 17 seasons of his NHL career with the Ducks – winning the Stanley Cup in 2007 and Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014. He was named captain of the Ducks in 2010.

Getzlaf reached the 1,000 career point mark earlier this year and is the franchise’s all time leading scorer with 1,013 points – 25 ahead of Teemu Selanne.

Before being drafted by Anaheim 19th overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Getzlaf spent four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Calgary Hitmen.

Getzlaf will play his last regular season home game for the Ducks on April 24 before the team plays its final regular season game April 29 in Dallas.