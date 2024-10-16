Regina flag football program provides inclusive space for kids with social skill difficulties

Social Connections Group is a local football program put on by Speech and Language Builders Inc. in connection with Regina Youth Flag Football for kids with social communication and social skill difficulties.

”The program is designed for both neurotypically developing children as well as those with social learning differences and/or challenges,” the Social Connections Group website states.

“We want to make sure that everyone has access [to sport]. Our program is for everybody. It’s whoever needed that extra support navigating those social skills, learning some of that sportsmanship, and being a team player,” Vanessa Grimstad explained.

Grimstad is a speech and language pathologist as well as a former athlete. She was the head coach of the inaugural program that took place in May and June.

“It definitely combined two passions [of mine]. When we first started collaborating [with Regina Youth Flag Football] we talked about, ‘How can we possibly make this work? Would you be interested?’ I was so excited to figure out how to do it,” she said.

“We had a conversation with the owner of Speech and Language Builders about a program that would include children who are neurodivergent in terms of their abilities and including them in sport. It’s something we’ve tried to figure out for years and we just said, ‘The time is now!,’” said Mike Thomas, league convener for the Regina Youth Flag Football League.

The program is designed for kids seven to 10 years old and this year saw seven players sign up in its inaugural season.

“It was wonderful, they were so fun. [Ages] 7-10 certainly worked well. If we can continue to grow and have multiple teams that would be amazing. The more the better. We want to get as many kids playing as possible and just providing extra support that they need,” Grimstad said.

“It was a great first season, it was awesome to see those children be a part of the programming and just everybody seeing how an inclusive environment really does help kids in terms of their development opportunities,” Thomas added.

Nicole and Steve Hoffart’s son, Calder (10), took part in the inaugural program.

“Calder has a twin brother and he’s played flag football for a little bit in Regina and we received an e-mail that there was going to be a new program with Social Connections Group. Calder swims, he’s done Taekwondo, but we really felt like he could use a team sport to participate in, but he wasn’t quite ready for game action. So, we thought this was the perfect activity,” Nicole shared.

“I liked the football drills, we learned every day, and we had fun,” Calder said when asked about his time in the program.

Steve added the way the program ran was ideal for what Calder needed in his everyday life.

“It was consistent which is a big thing with Calder. The times, the volunteers, the coaches, it was really organized. It was well thought out and put together,” Steve said.

The Hoffart family was not the only group who had a positive response.

“The feedback was amazing because what it did is it actually gave people an opportunity to see what it was like when you would have an inclusionary environment and then some people reaching out to find out how they can get their children involved. It’s just a springboard for kids to be able to participate in an activity but still be doing work at the same time,” said Thomas.

Since the program saw so much success in the first year, Social Connections Group has high hopes for its future.

“With the program being brand new we want all the feedback possible to continue to grow and develop. I could see it growing and us needing to do it all throughout the year because I feel like it will take off once people see what this program is and how it can help kids,” said Grimstad.

The next program is slated for April 2025, but registration is already open. More information and how to register your child can be found here.