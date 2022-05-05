Regina, Saskatoon fall short on 2023 World Juniors bid

Saskatchewan’s bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship has fallen short.

The tournament will instead be heading to Atlantic Canada, with Halifax, N.S. and Moncton, N.B. set to host, Hockey Canada announced Thursday.

Regina and Saskatoon agreed to submit a joint bid to host the tournament, in early April.

The 2023 tournament was set to be hosted by Russia, but the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) decided to move the event due to conflict in Ukraine.

The tournament will take place from Dec. 26 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023.

Economic Development Regina and Tourism Regina, which contributed to Saskatchewan’s bid, congratulated the two winning cities in tweets Thursday.

